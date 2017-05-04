ITC on the hunt for partnerships for its hospital venture

Diversified conglomerate ITC might explore partnerships for its proposed multi-specialty hospitals.

In January, it sought shareholders' approval to alter its memorandum of association (MoA) to enter the health care sector. It is currently assembling a team to prepare a plan and is yet to set a schedule a date or time for the venture's takeoff.

Sanjiv Puri, executive director, says there is already a degree of synergy between the company's existing line of business and the health care initiative. "One aspect of hospitals is the bit, which ITC knows well. For the other aspect involving the medical domain, bringing in partners who specialise in that part is an option. But, these are early stages," he said.

Even for the segment, ITC has had a partner in Starwood Hotels & Resorts for nearly four decades. This partnership began in 1979 with the Sheraton brand. In 2007, both signed an agreement through which Starwood introduced 'The Luxury Collection' brand in India, currently at 11 hotels. In 2016, the partnership was renewed to cover existing and upcoming hotels, taking the inventory to 15.

That apart, ITC's business spreads to 100-odd properties, comprising brands, ITC Hotels, WelcomHotels, Fortune and WelcomHeritage. The room inventory is about 9,000.

Earlier, ITC had told its shareholders that the setting up of world-class multi-specialty hospitals would leverage the company's position in the and tourism sector, and could be utilised for supporting 'medical tourism'.

"There is a huge segment of the market that is waiting to be serviced. Our aim is to design the entire system with a patient-centric protocol. The service should lead to definite patient outcomes- meaning if we give good care, we automatically get good business. It's the same model as our (fast moving consumer goods) business -- give the right products and you would be rewarded and recognised, and get good business," said Puri on the philosophy behind the venture.

At present, ITC is among the top three entities in the food segement and it aspires to be at the top in the next two years.