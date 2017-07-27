ITC Q1 net rises 7.4% to Rs 2,560 cr

Company
Revenue from operations rose 4% to Rs 13,800 cr, while revenue from cigarettes segment grew 6.6%

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A man talks on his mobile phone as he walks past an ITC office building in Kolkata. Photo: Reuters
ITC Limited, a multi-business conglomerate, reported 7.4% increase in net profit at Rs 2,560 crore in April-June 2017 quarter as against Rs 2,385 crore in year-ago period.

Revenue from operations rose about 4% to Rs 13,800 crore, while revenue from its cigarettes segment grew 6.6%.

ITC's net sales during the period under review was up 4.29 per cent to Rs 13,722.21 crore, as against Rs 13,156.68 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Its total expenses were up 3.34 per cent to Rs 10,332.61 crore, as against Rs 9,998.18 crore of Q1 FY 2016-17.

Shares of ITC today settled at Rs 288.65 on BSE, down 1.62 per cent from previous close.

