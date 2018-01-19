ITC Q3 net profit beats street estimates, rises 17% to Rs 31 billion

Beating street estimates, diversified conglomerate posted a 16.74 per cent jump in its net profit to Rs 30.90 billion for the quarter ended December 31, 2017 although its total revenue, inclusive of other income, fell by 25.80 per cent at Rs 105.79 billion. Performances in ITC's and a one-time gain of Rs 4.13 billion on account of entry tax in Tamil Nadu, that was written back in the quarter, contributed to the enhanced profit figure. The net profit during the similar quarter of the last fiscal year stood at Rs 26.47 billion, while the revenue was registered at Rs 142.58 billion. On account of a projected decline in cigarette sales, analysts had previously estimated the company’s net profit to either remain flat or increase by a single digit. According to the company, there has been a positive swing in the profitability of the non-cigarette segment at Rs 670 million, driven by enhanced scale, product mix and cost management initiatives.

In the hotel business, the company registered an improvement led by increase in room rates, food and beverage revenue and operating leverage.