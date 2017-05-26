ITC Q4 net up by 12% to Rs 2,669 crore

Marginally beating the Street’s estimates, Kolkata-based (fast moving consumer goods) major, ITC Ltd posted a 12.3 per cent rise in its net profit at Rs 2,669.47 crore for the quarter ended March 31 (Q4), while its income from operations rose by 6.15 per cent at Rs 15,008.82 crore for Q4. The company’s net profit in the corresponding quarter of FY16 stood at Rs 2,380.68 crore while total income from operations came in at Rs 14,510.01 crore.

Analysts said the Street was expecting a one-two per cent decline in volumes, but the company was able to hold its ground. The cigarettes business, which contributed nearly 61.55 per cent of its annual earnings in FY17, saw an increase of 4.79 per cent in its top line at Rs 8,954.94 crore during the quarter under review while the gross profit from this segment grew by 7.96 per cent at Rs 3,258.76 crore.

This segment’s consolidated revenue growth for FY17, however, surpassed the growth in Q4 by 0.5 per cent with the net income from this sector standing at Rs 35,877.66 crore in FY17, against revenue of Rs 34,062.67 in FY16.

However, ITC said the legal industry remained severely impacted due to the cumulative impact of steep increase in taxation, intense regulatory pressures and the tight liquidity conditions — especially in the wholesale channel — prevailing in the market during the latter half of the year.

The FMCG-Others business, despite a sluggish business environment, grew by 6.45 per cent at Rs 2,885.76 crore as against earnings of Rs 2,710.78 crore in the year-ago period. However, in Q4, its gross profitability declined by over 29 per cent at Rs 55.56 crore. On a consolidated basis, the decline in this segment’s profitability was the sharpest by 70.52 per cent at Rs 26.15 crore. But, the top line grew by 8.10 per cent at Rs 10,537.46 crore for the full financial year.

“The much anticipated pick-up in consumption expenditure on the back of good monsoons in 2016, low inflation and implementation of the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission did not play out fully. The incipient recovery in demand witnessed around the middle of the year was adversely impacted by the cash crunch, especially during the third quarter. Further, the industry had to contend with sharp escalation in the cost of major commodities in the midst of heightened competitive intensity, leading to compression in margins,” the company said.

The hotels business, with a 56.93 per cent increase in its gross profit at Rs 66.93 crore delivered the most impressive performance in Q4, while on a consolidated basis for FY17, the segment’s profitability stood at Rs 117.12 crore, which translates into a 90.09 per cent increase over the FY16. The top line increased by 6.48 per cent at Rs 386.52 crore in Q4 period while the increase was 4.20 per cent at Rs 1,414.39 crore for the whole of FY17.

The performance of Paperboards, Paper & Packaging segment continued to be impacted by sluggish demand in the and legal industry. Zero-duty imports under Asean’s Free Trade Agreement, cheap imports from China along with capacity ramp-up by other industry players adversely impacted this segment’s revenues in Q4. The segment’s results, however, improved on the back of benign input costs and improved mix. In Q4, this segment registered a 4.39 per cent top line growth at Rs 1,372.73 crore while its profitability increased by 18.34 per cent at Rs 240.17 crore. For FY17, the top line reflected just 0.6 per cent growth at Rs 5,362.86 crore. However, the bottom line in FY17 increased by 6.41 per cent at Rs 965.84 crore.

However, the company lagged on the agri business front. In Q4, gross profitability from this segment fell by nearly 21 per cent at Rs 134.92 crore, for the entire FY17, it fell 2.58 per cent at Rs 926.32 crore. The top line, however, grew by 6.18 per cent at Rs 1,918.49 crore in Q4, while in FY17, the growth stood at 10.87 per cent at Rs 8,384.86 crore.

ITC reasoned leaf from India dropped to an eight-year low of 200 million kg during the year while wheat availability (2015 crop output marketed in 2016) was adversely impacted due to unfavourable weather conditions. “In order to alleviate the shortage of supplies and rising prices in the domestic market, the Food Corporation of India had scaled down procurement levels and released higher quantum of wheat from its buffer stocks,” the statement said.

Abneesh Roy, research analyst with Edelweiss Securities, said, “The forthcoming will help the company increase its volume as under the new tax regime, the illegal industry will come under threat. ITC will be the biggest beneficiary as consumption of illegal cigarettes declines.”