ITC's Deveshwar, the reinventor of a multinational

On February 5, when Yogesh Chander Deveshwar steps down from his role as chief executive officer, after a stint spanning more than two decades, he would be leavingfor his successor an ITC very different from the one he inherited. Deveshwar donned the role of ITC's executive chairman in 1996. Since then, the company's revenues have grown ten-fold to Rs 51,582 crore and profit before tax 33 times to Rs 14,958 crore; total shareholder returns have grown at a compounded annual rate of 23.3 per cent. From fewer than a 100 SKUs in 1996, the distribution highway now handles over 1,500 ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?