Itilite to expand team with funds from Matrix Partners, angel investors

End-to-end corporate management solution company has raised an undisclosed funding from Matrix Partners India and some angel investors. Itilite, a business-to-business (B2B) SaaS provider, reduces cost by rewarding employees for saving on

The new will be used to strengthen the technology platform and to expand the team. Investors of Itilite- and Anish Khadiya- have worked at and previously.

The corporate is a US$-30 billion market in India that is largely fragmented and serviced by offline management

As most struggle with meeting employee expectations while preventing a major escalation in costs, Itilite’s approach is to reward employees for savings, thereby, making them the biggest ambassadors of cost reduction.

In addition to this, the platform provides a better booking experience using dynamic policy integration, self-learning algorithms for trip planning, analytics dashboards for CFOs, and other features.

This approach has helped Itilite’s customers lower cost by 30 per cent, while making employees happier.

Commenting on the investment, Mayank Kukreja, Co-Founder, Itilite, said: “We are excited to partner with Matrix to fill the huge gap in the business market”.

learns employee preferences and surfaces personalised options, making the booking process smarter and seamless.

“Our customers are already benefitting from our data platform. We are confident that we will help CFOs and managers across industries by removing inefficiencies, simplifying processes, and enhancing the visibility into spends,” said Khadiya, co-founder, added.

“Corporate is in some sense the final frontier of travel– a large market that has meaningful components that are still offline and manual. Itilite’s innovative SaaS product takes a lot of the friction out of the process. In addition, it also drives cost saving for clients, which in turn, creates direct bottom-line impact. We are privileged to be in business with Mayank and Anish, and look forward to helping them on their journey to create a large company,” said Gourav Bhattacharya, vice president, Matrix India.