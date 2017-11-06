Ivanhoe Cambridge appoints Chanakya Chakravarti Managing Director, India

Global investor has appointed as Managing Director, India, Growth Markets, the firm announced in a statement Monday.



It is the subsidiary of the Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, and had C$56 billion in assets as on December 31, 2016.



“I am very pleased to welcome Chanakya to our team at an important time for our growth in India,” said Rita-Rose Gagné, President, Growth Markets,“We aim to deploy capital strategically in new investment opportunities alongside our partners and and to develop new strategic partnerships in the country.”Chakravarti will be responsible for implementing investment and asset management strategies in India and will report to Gagné. His appointment is effective January 8, 2018. He will be based in Mumbai and will be supported by a dedicated team.Founded in Quebec in 1953, invests in high-quality properties and in select cities around the world. It takes a long-term view to generate optimal, risk-adjusted returns. It has built a vertically integrated business across Canada.Internationally, it invests alongside key partners and major funds that are leaders in their respective markets. Through subsidiaries and partnerships, holds interests in nearly 800 buildings, primarily in the residential, office, retail and logistics sectors.