Jabong announces big brand sale; aims at heavy profits

Leading fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform, has announced the launch of its biggest fashion festival called the "Big Brand Sale" from 29 to 31 July. The company expects an eight fold increase in its revenue during the event.

The sale will exhibit more than 2,500 international and national brands available at min 50 to 80% discount with the addition of many new brands such as Swarovski and Elite.

" is not an ordinary sale but a celebration of the biggest brands in fashion and lifestyle, with offers and gratification, specially put together jointly with our brand partners," said head of Jabong, Gunjan Soni.

It is supported by a marketing campaign across all media platforms. The campaign features a TV commercial and will also be supported by print, radio, CRM and social media campaigns on YouTube, Google Display Network, and Truecaller amongst others.

The outdoor promotion for the sale will take place across key cities including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bangalore, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Pune and Ahmedabad.

