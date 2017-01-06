Jabong witnesses 5 times jump in sale during 3-day End of Reason Sale

India's leading online fashion retailer has announced that it witnessed a five times jump in sales during the End of Reason Sale. Sportswear, men's casual and women's ethnic wear saw the highest sales in the three-day long promotion.

also recorded almost 0.5 million new app installs for EORS.

clocked an overall seven times growth in women's wear and six times growth in menswear categories during this sale. Clocking its highest ever app traffic in a day, sold nearly 5 lakh units during the promotion period.

The also saw an interesting trend of more than 50 per cent of orders being paid for digitally. Top five cities for were Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune and Hyderabad. The retailer also saw first time orders from many small cities such as Burdwan, Digboi and many others. Thanks to investments in technology, saw zero down time during the heavy traffic sale.

"We expanded Myntra's End of Reason on to spread more cheer among our shoppers and make this new year really special. Numbers show that our users welcomed this wholeheartedly and have helped us surpass our estimated targets by far. My congratulations to our team whose tireless preparations that delivered on its promise of a great customer experience yet again despite peak loads with the demand soaring multiple times the usual traffic. This combined promotion strategy has helped us tap into new markets and add millions of users, reinforcing our position as India's largest and best fashion ecommerce platform," said CEO Jabong, Ananth Narayanan.

"This is our first participation in Myntra's End of Reason Sale, and the results have shown the strength of this event. Thanks to our 2,500+ brand partners, we managed to create excitement for shoppers and deliver five times growth. The top grosser for during the was sports which emerged as the hottest selling category. Interestingly, Running Shoes was the most searched keyword on during the sale. We will continue to partner with and delight our customers in 2017," said Chief Business Officer Jabong, Rahul Taneja.