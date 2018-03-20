Jabra Evolve 75e review: B2B-centric headphones with potent noise isolation

-
Choosing a pair of headphones is never easy, especially if you are looking for one that can be used in your office to take conference calls while listening to your colleagues, and off-office where you seek to isolate noise from surrounding so that you can concentrate on your work. Some headphones do offer good noise isolation, but they are bulky and heavy to carry around comfortably all day. Others are light but lack proper noise isolation and, at times, noise even seeps outside. Denmark-based headphone manufacturer Jabra has launched in India the Evolve 75e – a headphone focused on business-to-business (b2b) work – featuring a neckband design form factor, which makes it easier to carry all day and top-notch noise isolation capabilities. As for aesthetics, the Evolve 75e’s neckband has a plastic build with rubber-covered tips on both ends. This pair of headphones is tied through the neckband on each end. The neckband design makes it easier to carry this all day. The rubber tips sport volume rockers and the power button on the right, and a microphone coupled with active noise cancellation button on the left. Coming to the utility, the Evolve 75e is a performer in every sense. The ANC works seamlessly to isolate the outside noise.
And, with an option to turn off ANC, the user has the freedom to use it for official and personal purposes. For connectivity, the wireless pair of headphones comes with pre-paired USB key, which can be connected with laptops, desktops and even tablets (some supported models only). It allows connecting the headphones with any device and, therefore, widens the device support.Talking of the audio output, the Evolve 75e offers crisp and clear audio output. In smartphones, the headphone supports Qualcomm’s aptX codecs and, therefore, allows streaming of lossless audio tracks without any compression. The audio quality while listening to music and during voice calls is top-notch, and the presence of ANC makes it a perfect companion in noisy outdoor conditions. The Jabra Evolve 75e makes a great pair for your office chores and daily commute. Given its price and light-weight design, this pair of headphones is useful for any place but best suited for people seeking one to use in office and otherwise.
