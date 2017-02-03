Jack Ma had struck Alibaba-Paytm deal last January

Alibaba president Evans to be on 7-member board, new-look platform by Diwali

Alibaba president Evans to be on 7-member board, new-look platform by Diwali

It was back in January 2016 when Jack Ma, founder of Chinese e-commerce major Alibaba, took the key partnership decision on entering the fast-growing online retail market, a source told Business Standard. Ma, in India at that point, narrowed down on Vijay Shekhar Sharma’s wallet-to-payments bank venture Paytm, where the Alibaba Group was already the largest investor, as a future partner for his e-commerce foray into India, it has been learnt. It was a one-on-one deal, without any merchant banker’s involvement. A year later, the two sides are ready to announce a joint ...

Karan Choudhury & Nivedita Mookerji