Jaguar Land Rover sales rise 3.6% to 46,074 units in July

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Monday reported retail sales of 46,074 units for July, up 3.6 per cent from the same month last year.

The company said sales during the last month grew 34.4 per cent in China on the back of launch of long wheel base Jaguar XFL as well as strong sales of F-PACE, Discovery Sport, and

Retail sales were, however, down across various markets, including the UK, North America and Europe during the last month.

"July has been another successful month for Jaguar Land Rover, particularly in China, where we reinforced our commitment to the market by opening our new engine plant in Changshu on July 21," JLR Group Sales Operations Director Andy Goss said in a statement.

The Jaguar brand reported retail sales of 12,964 units in July, down 1.8 per cent, impacted by low sales of XE.

Land Rover saw sales of 33,110 vehicles in July, up 5.8 per cent as compared to July 2016, reflecting sales ramp up of the all-new Discovery and continuing strong sales of and Range Rover as well as the introduction of the new Range Rover Velar.