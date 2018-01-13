Jaguar Land Rover to recall 8,952 vehicles in China over airbag defects

will recall 8,952 vehicles in due to defective airbags, the national quality watchdog said on Saturday.

The recall was filed by to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, Xinhua reported.

Starting from January 19, the company will recall 8,952 imported 2013 vehicles manufactured between June 19, 2012 and October 1, 2013, according to the administration.

"Gas generators of the may break when open, which will lead to injury to passengers," said the statement.

The will check all the affected vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, the statement added.