Jaguar Land Rover to recall 8,952 vehicles in China over airbag defects

Jaguar Land Rover will recall 8,952 vehicles in China due to defective airbags, the national quality watchdog said on Saturday.
The recall was filed by Jaguar Land Rover China to the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine, Xinhua reported.
Starting from January 19, the company will recall 8,952 imported 2013 Jaguar XF vehicles manufactured between June 19, 2012 and October 1, 2013, according to the administration.
"Gas generators of the airbags may break when airbags open, which will lead to injury to passengers," said the statement.
The automaker will check all the affected vehicles and replace defective parts free of charge, the statement added.