Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News » Automobile

Samsung to seek partners who line up with its strategies
Business Standard

JLR's latest diesel variant Jaguar XE sedan priced at Rs 38.25 lakh

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 ltr engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jaguar XE

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India kicked off the sale of its new diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan at a starting price of Rs 38.25 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi) on Monday. 

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, the company said in a statement.

This will enhance the portfolio of Jaguar XE sedan which has a 2 litre petrol engine version already on sale in India since January 2016. The petrol version is priced at Rs 37.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India Managing Director Rohit Suri said the XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family.

"With the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country," he added.

Based on Jaguar's light-weight aluminium architecture derived from the aerospace industry, XE sedan is equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission and other hi-tech features such as torque vectoring by braking and all surface progress control, the company said.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

JLR's latest diesel variant Jaguar XE sedan priced at Rs 38.25 lakh

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 ltr engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 ltr engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW
Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India kicked off the sale of its new diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan at a starting price of Rs 38.25 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi) on Monday. 

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, the company said in a statement.

This will enhance the portfolio of Jaguar XE sedan which has a 2 litre petrol engine version already on sale in India since January 2016. The petrol version is priced at Rs 37.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India Managing Director Rohit Suri said the XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family.

"With the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country," he added.

Based on Jaguar's light-weight aluminium architecture derived from the aerospace industry, XE sedan is equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission and other hi-tech features such as torque vectoring by braking and all surface progress control, the company said.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

JLR's latest diesel variant Jaguar XE sedan priced at Rs 38.25 lakh

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 ltr engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover India kicked off the sale of its new diesel variant of Jaguar XE sedan at a starting price of Rs 38.25 lakh (ex- showroom Delhi) on Monday. 

The new diesel variant is powered by a 2 litre engine that delivers a power output of 132 kW, the company said in a statement.

This will enhance the portfolio of Jaguar XE sedan which has a 2 litre petrol engine version already on sale in India since January 2016. The petrol version is priced at Rs 37.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

Commenting on the launch, Jaguar Land Rover India Managing Director Rohit Suri said the XE has been a very successful model from the Jaguar family.

"With the Jaguar XE diesel, we are confident of further expanding our customer base in the country," he added.

Based on Jaguar's light-weight aluminium architecture derived from the aerospace industry, XE sedan is equipped with 8-speed automatic transmission and other hi-tech features such as torque vectoring by braking and all surface progress control, the company said.

image
Business Standard
177 22