Jammu-bound GoAir flight returns to Leh airport after technical snag

-
ALSO READGoAir to shift operations to Delhi's T2 from Oct 29 Patna-bound GoAir flight suffers bird hit; returns to Delhi airport Goa-Mumbai Air India flight makes emergency landing after hydraulic failure Jaish terror mastermind killed in Kashmir Snowfall, rain in Kashmir: Flights suspended, Srinagar-Jammu highway closed
-
A Jammu-bound GoAir flight, with 112 passengers and crew members on board, returned to the Leh airport today shortly after take off due to some "technical snag", officials said. The Delhi-Leh-Jammu flight left the Leh airport in the Ladakh region for Jammu at 9.20 am, but returned within 10 minutes, an official of the GoAir said. He said the flight developed some "technical snag" after going air-borne, forcing the pilot to return to the airport. All the passengers and crew members, comprising two pilots and four other staff, are safe, he said. The official said the flight has been grounded and a team of engineers are reaching Leh form Delhi for inspection and necessary repairs. If given a clearance, the flight might leave for its destination only tomorrow, he said, adding that the airline was working to accommodate the passengers in other flights to ensure their departure today itself.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU