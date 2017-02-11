Japan's green card norm boost for IT

India’s services expects Japan’s proposal to relax residency norms for highly skilled professionals to set a trend of new geographies welcoming Indian talent that could potentially offset some impact on business slowdown from the US.

accounts for two per cent of the nearly $110-billion services export revenue of Indian

The new “ for Highly Skilled Professionals”, which is likely to be effective from April, comes as a “positive vibe” for Indian players at a time when the US has taken a protectionist stance for H1-B visas. Under this revised green card norms, the period of stay in for a foreign highly skilled professional should reduce from five years to one to become eligible for residency.

“For Indian services players, continues to be a small market. With this kind of a proposal, we see a great potential for growth in the country. There are cultural barriers like language and a relaxed green card policy will help in overcoming some of those barriers,” said R Chandrasekhar, president, National Association of Software and Services

Chandrasekhar believes there will be a new set of countries like that may behave opposite to the US. US President Trump’s administration has recently proposed to double the minimum wage to $130,000 for H1B visa-holders, thereby promoting to hire more locally. Employees of Indian firms use the largest chunk of H1-B visas in the US.

“Some countries like the US are implementing heightened barriers for talent movement. At the same time we are going to see certain countries will do exactly the opposite. For example, UK Prime Minister Theresa May said we want to be a magnet for global talent. On one side they want to control immigration at the unskilled workers’ level, but they want to get more skilled talent. Canada has also welcomed skilled professionals,” said the Nasscom chief.

analysts say this proposal is to mitigate the acute demographic problem faced by the Asian nation. Japan’s population is expected to shrink by up to 40 per cent by 2060 and the percentage of older people will be substantially higher.

Some of the experts, however, believe such a proposal will boost the sentiment of the more than having an impact on business.

“ will be more of a sentimental issue at a time when the biggest market is advocating protectionism. The size of the outsourcing business to is still low as the country’s economy is inclined towards native firms,” said Dinesh Goel of technology research firm ISG.