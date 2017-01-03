Japanese firms rule a third of two-wheeler market

Honda has grown from 15% in FY12 to 27% now; Yamaha has doubled share to 5% in five years

Honda has grown from 15% in FY12 to 27% now; Yamaha has doubled share to 5% in five years

Led by Honda and Yamaha, Japanese companies now control a third of the domestic two-wheeler market, the biggest in the world. Five years back, these firms had only a fifth. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI), which entered the market 33 years ago with local partner Hero, has emerged as the second largest player. It now has a 27.3% share. The largest share, however, remains with its former partner Hero (the two parted ways in 2010). Hero MotoCorp commands a 36.6% share and has consistently managed to hold the top slot though its share has come down from over 40% ...

Ajay Modi