Jayashree Textiles eyes 10% topline growth in 2017-18

The company boasts of 45% market share

Jayajit Dash  |  Bhubaneswar 

Jayashree Textiles Ltd, a unit of Aditya Birla Nuvo Ltd, is aiming at 10 per cent growth in its turnover in this fiscal. The company, which focuses on linen and woollen fabrics and garments, logged Rs 1,600 crore turnover in the last financial year.

“The turnover growth will come on the back of our store expansion and new product offerings. We will be exploring new markets apart from deepening our presence in southern and western India where we have a dominant presence”, said Man Mohan Singh, president and unit head at Jayashree Textiles.

Jayashree Textiles is the largest player in the linen fabrics market in the country whose size is estimated at about Rs 2,000 crore. The company boasts of 45 per cent market share.

“Our major focus is on the domestic market as it is not saturated yet. Exports contribute only a marginal share. All the raw material for our linen fabrics is sourced from France and Belgium as the region boasts of the best quality flax fibre. Our products are also certified with European flax as we want to offer the best in quality to our customers’’, said Jasvinder Kataria, vice president (linen business) of the company.

The company opened its 150th Linen Club store in Bhubaneswar. It plans to add 40 more outlets before the close of this fiscal.

“Right now, our linen garments are being sold through our exclusive stores. The garments would soon be introduced in the multi brand outlets”, said Kataria.

