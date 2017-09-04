Jaypee homebuyers ready to bombard developer with 4,000 lawsuits

Over the next few months, the legal teams representing Infratech will likely have their hands full.

Distraught buyers of their yet-to-come-homes plan to bombard the errant developer with up to 4,000 individual civil and criminal cases.

After the (SC) stay on the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) order regarding against Jaypee, the homebuyers have developed a strategy which includes bigger and more vocal protests, meeting various ministers, sending letters to the prime minister's office and filing of police complaints.

"The plan is to bombard them with multiple court cases, so that the developers remain engaged and tangled in legal hassles. They are a huge company but even for them to handle 4,000 individual cases would be a lot. There are home buyers who have already filed court cases over non-delivery of the promised property and cheating, among other charges. More are planning to do the same over the next few weeks," said Pankaj Gupta, a buyer in Wish Town's Kensington Park Apartment project.

Many are also planning to file a new lot of police cases ('First Information Reports). "We will file FIRs for cheating and whatever else our lawyers advise. This is the only way to ensure we finally get some closure," said Gautam Chatterjee, a buyer in Wish Town's Kosmos project.

They are also trying to find ways for including Associates Ltd in the court cases. "When we were sold the flats, it was via this company that the sale happened but it has now been kept out of the loop from any prosecution," says Chatterjee.

Another wave of protests is planned, as well as to approach the Uttar Pradesh government -- chief minister and other ministers. Beside appeals to the central government.

Some doubt if the SC stay on against gives respite to the home buyers. "They are in the same position that they were a month back. The status remains the same till the next hearing," says Mukesh Mohan Gupta, president, Chamber of Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.

Around 30,000 home buyers of Jaypee, as well as 40,000 for projects of the in the Noida and Greater Noida areas have immense anxiety over the issue.