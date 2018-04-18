JBL Cinema SB450 review: Bring home the action with this Rs 39,999 marvel

The Cinema SB450 (Rs 39,999) had me flummoxed. The wireless soundbar supported 4K. Now how can a soundbar support a video standard? Turns out there are three HDMI inputs which support 4K video, and one HDMI output, which also routes the audio of the TV through the soundbar.

The sub-woofer was massive and the soundbar dwarfed my 40-inch Samsung 4K TV. While I was covered, the multiple HDMI inputs could be a godsend for those with limited inputs on their TV. I used the soundbar two ways; first I connected my gaming console, the TATASky box and my Amazon Fire stick to the soundbar, which I connected to the TV. Using the soundbar’s credit-card sized remote could be a chore, I found. There are a lot of buttons and if you aren’t blessed with good eyesight, you’ll end up hitting the wrong buttons. But it was easy enough to select the source; there are also buttons on top of the soundbar. But it’s difficult to figure out what the indicator lights signify, sitting on the couch.

Connected this way, I watched the latest season of Mozart in the Jungle, and boy, was I blown by the sound! The big, bad sub-woofer shook my whole flat as the music reached a crescendo. Using the ‘Harman volume’ mode, I was able to bring forth the dialogues, even those mouthed by Marlon Brando as the ageing don in The Godfather; and while watching an IPL match between the Delhi Daredevils and the Kolkata Knight Riders at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens, I felt the stadium had come home, when I switched on the virtual surround mode. A caveat: If there’s more happening in the mid range, the dialogues may just get drowned out.

Next, I connected the TV to the soundbar using an optical cable. And I discovered that I could also turn the soundbar off and on with my TV remote. Then I watched a Blu-ray of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — and the soundstage felt distinctly wider than what I experience on my regular soundbar. One can also set the crossover frequency on the sub-woofer, as well as the phase, depending on where you place the soundbar. And one needs to adjust it for the perfect sound for your room. While I’ve been considering upgrading from a soundbar to a proper home theatre, this soundbar is possibly sounds as good as the home theatres available for the same price.

Next I also played some CDs; I found bass-heavy tracks to be excellent but the mids had a tendency to get muddied. Thus, this wasn’t suited to the kind of music I listen to.

The Cinema SB450 is made for watching movies, TV shows and matches, and it performs as well as home theatres in that range. Anything more than that is a bonus.