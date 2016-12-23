JBL wants to be part of India's growth: Harman EVP Michael Mauser

The audio brand JBL, a part of audio major recently completed 70 years. Michael Mauser, executive vice-president and president, lifestyle audio Division, International, tells Business Standard about the brand’s heritage, milestones and what the future holds for JBL.

How has kept pace with the technological developments that have evolved over the past 70 years?

The brand has a long, storied history and a fascinating evolution. While much has changed over the past 70 years, one thing that hasn’t is our commitment to capturing the energy and emotion of a live performance and delivering the way it’s meant to be heard. No other company has consistently contributed more than to the evolution of audio reproduction in studios, homes and for on-the-go service. is the leader in revolutionary sound and we will continue to push audio boundaries into the future through innovative, connected and personalised sound technology.

What milestones has achieved? How has evolved along with JBL? How have your offerings changed over the years?



In today’s era of large-scale concert tours, digital cinemas, high definition broadcasting and personal audio, it is difficult to imagine a world without high-quality sound reproduction. It’s similarly difficult to imagine that many of the innovations required to deliver modern entertainment and communications started 70 years ago when James B Lansing founded his loudspeaker company in Los Angeles, California.



From the development of studio monitors to the amplifier on the first electric guitar; to finally today’s high performing touring systems, has consistently advanced the science and application of audio. In doing so, has given a voice to generations of artists and engineers and has been the sound of seminal moments in society and history.



was acquired by in 1969 and it continues to shape the sounds millions of people hear every day. audio systems are now used in 80 per cent of live concerts, 70 per cent of all recording studios and 90 per cent of all the certified movie theatres worldwide.

How are you planning to celebrate 70 years of JBL?



Founded by James Bullough Lansing in 1946, has a long history of innovation in developing state-of-art professional consumer audio. Born out of the desire to celebrate the brilliance and craft of artists, has long been dedicated to capturing the energy and emotion of live performance.



No other company has consistently contributed more than to the evolution of audio reproduction in professional, home, automotive, personal audio and multimedia applications.



The brand has come a long way from its early days and is now a known leader of innovation in the audio landscape.



As part of the 70th birth anniversary celebrations, is introducing a limited edition of the Platinum Everest Elite 700

headphones.



The company also plans to collaborate with leading vehicle manufacturer for bringing JBL's signature sound into the all-new CHR vehicle.



What is special the limited edition of Everest Elite 700 headphones? How does it reflect JBL's 70-year journey?

Both the limited platinum edition and the standard edition of the Everest Elite 700 build on JBL’s legacy of legendary audio marrying the brand’s unmatched quality, coupled with superior design and seamless connectivity.



Bluetooth 4.0 enables wireless connectivity, while the new NXTGen Active Noise Cancelling Technology helps to control the amount of noise being let in from outside.



The legendary Pro Audio offers a dynamic acoustic experience with headphones having sculpted ear cushions and an auto sound calibration feature to offer the ultimate comfort and freedom to its customers.

In the often crowded audio market, how have you charted your own path? Did you concentrate on a single line of business? Which is your most successful category?



There are three important factors that drive the markets that is active in. These are: technology innovation, brand strength and channel expansion.



In terms of innovation, we aim to maintain the pace by offering enhanced functionalities and state-of-art technology features that deliver a better user experience and connected lifestyle. For example, the Charge 3 portable speaker features a waterproof design, which allows users to enjoy great sound wherever they are, even at the pool or at the beach.



Other products such as the Everest Elite 700 headphones offer enhanced connectivity functions, over-the-air updates and a personalise listening experience.

Why should audiophiles go in for products? What are favourite picks from the brand? What are your future plans?



has been at the forefront of audio innovation since the brand’s inception in 1946. In the past few months alone, we have seen an unparalleled amount of new, innovative products launched by JBL.



Partnering with Under Armour, we recently introduced the award-winning, revolutionary UA Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones engineered by JBL. In addition to this, has once again raised the bar in the portable category launching IPX7 waterproof portable speakers such as the Charge 3 and Clip 2.



At JBL, design and quality are and will continue to be paramount as we continue to push audio boundaries through innovative, connected and personalised sound technology to the benefit of consumers worldwide.

How has your journey been in India? Do you think it is a mature market? What are its prospects?

is a $6.9 billion company that designs and engineers connected products and solutions for automakers and consumers worldwide. forms the largest employee base for the company with more than 8,600 of its workers, out of a global workforce of 30,000, being based here.



has been increasing its mind and wallet share in portable, home and multimedia audio solutions market across brands. The company has opened nine stores and six and Kardon stores across in last few years.



We also have large development centres in seven including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. There is also a manufacturing facility and a car laboratory in Pune.



Recently, with the opening of Centre of Competence in Bangalore, now has Research & Development centres for its all four business divisions under one roof. is eager to tap into exciting opportunities that this market has to offer and looks forward to being a part of the country’s social and commercial growth journey.



The market in has evolved and matured over the years. are no longer just aspiration but they have become a necessity.



powers the increase in the sound and experience through festivals such as Sunburn, NH-7 Weekender, Sensation India. Our newly launched HK Go+ Play Mini and the Clip 2 have won the hearts of every reviewer and recently, for the second consecutive year, was declared the Most Attractive Audio Brand in India.



is leading not just the consumer audio category, we are also the most preferred choice for large venue sound such as - The Royal Opera House, the Global Vipassana Pagoda, the Kempegowda International Airport, Kingdom of Dreams, Wonderla theme parks.



Moreover, over 50 per cent of the country's PVRs and INOXs are powered by JBL. has redefined portable sound, and today it has moved out of home to become anytime anywhere music. Looking at the pace of sound and evolution in India, the country is very soon going to set high benchmarks for its western counterparts.