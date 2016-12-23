JBL wants to be part of India's growth: Harman EVP Michael Mauser

In today’s era of large-scale concert tours, digital cinemas, high definition broadcasting and personal audio, it is difficult to imagine a world without high-quality sound reproduction. It’s similarly difficult to imagine that many of the innovations required to deliver modern entertainment and communications started 70 years ago when James B Lansing founded his loudspeaker company in Los Angeles, California.
From the development of studio monitors to the amplifier on the first electric guitar; to finally today’s high performing touring systems, JBL has consistently advanced the science and application of audio. In doing so, JBL has given a voice to generations of artists and engineers and has been the sound of seminal moments in society and history.
JBL was acquired by Harman in 1969 and it continues to shape the sounds millions of people hear every day. JBL audio systems are now used in 80 per cent of live concerts, 70 per cent of all recording studios and 90 per cent of all the certified movie theatres worldwide.
Founded by James Bullough Lansing in 1946, JBL has a long history of innovation in developing state-of-art professional consumer audio. Born out of the desire to celebrate the brilliance and craft of artists, JBL has long been dedicated to capturing the energy and emotion of live performance.
No other company has consistently contributed more than JBL to the evolution of audio reproduction in professional, home, automotive, personal audio and multimedia applications.
As part of the 70th birth anniversary celebrations, JBL is introducing a limited edition of the Platinum JBL Everest Elite 700
The company also plans to collaborate with leading vehicle manufacturer Toyota for bringing JBL's signature sound into the all-new Toyota CHR vehicle.
Bluetooth 4.0 enables wireless connectivity, while the new NXTGen Active Noise Cancelling Technology helps to control the amount of noise being let in from outside.
The legendary JBL Pro Audio offers a dynamic acoustic experience with headphones having sculpted ear cushions and an auto sound calibration feature to offer the ultimate comfort and freedom to its customers.
There are three important factors that drive the markets that JBL is active in. These are: technology innovation, brand strength and channel expansion.
In terms of innovation, we aim to maintain the pace by offering enhanced functionalities and state-of-art technology features that deliver a better user experience and connected lifestyle. For example, the JBL Charge 3 portable speaker features a waterproof design, which allows users to enjoy great sound wherever they are, even at the pool or at the beach.
Other products such as the JBL Everest Elite 700 headphones offer enhanced connectivity functions, over-the-air updates and a personalise listening experience.
JBL has been at the forefront of audio innovation since the brand’s inception in 1946. In the past few months alone, we have seen an unparalleled amount of new, innovative products launched by JBL.
Partnering with Under Armour, we recently introduced the award-winning, revolutionary UA Sport Wireless Heart Rate headphones engineered by JBL. In addition to this, JBL has once again raised the bar in the portable category launching IPX7 waterproof portable speakers such as the JBL Charge 3 and Clip 2.
At JBL, design and quality are and will continue to be paramount as we continue to push audio boundaries through innovative, connected and personalised sound technology to the benefit of consumers worldwide.
Harman India has been increasing its mind and wallet share in portable, home and multimedia audio solutions market across brands. The company has opened nine JBL stores and six Harman and Kardon stores across India in last few years.
We also have large development centres in seven including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Coimbatore and Hyderabad. There is also a manufacturing facility and a car laboratory in Pune.
Recently, with the opening of Centre of Competence in Bangalore, Harman India now has Research & Development centres for its all four business divisions under one roof. Harman is eager to tap into exciting opportunities that this market has to offer and looks forward to being a part of the country’s social and commercial growth journey.
The music market in India has evolved and matured over the years. Audio products are no longer just aspiration but they have become a necessity.
JBL powers the increase in the sound and music experience through music festivals such as Sunburn, NH-7 Weekender, Sensation India. Our newly launched HK Go+ Play Mini and the JBL Clip 2 have won the hearts of every reviewer and recently, for the second consecutive year, JBL was declared the Most Attractive Audio Brand in India.
JBL is leading not just the consumer audio category, we are also the most preferred choice for large venue sound such as - The Royal Opera House, the Global Vipassana Pagoda, the Kempegowda International Airport, Kingdom of Dreams, Wonderla theme parks.
Moreover, over 50 per cent of the country's PVRs and INOXs are powered by JBL. Harman has redefined portable sound, and today it has moved out of home to become anytime anywhere music. Looking at the pace of sound and music evolution in India, the country is very soon going to set high benchmarks for its western counterparts.
