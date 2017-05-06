Jet accused of harassing flier: 'Do whatever you want,' SC ex-lawyer told

A former advocate at the Supreme Court, Kawaljit Singh Bhatia, in a Facebook post has alleged that his mother was harassed by officials at the Delhi International Airport on May 3, causing her to have a blackout and an injury in the process.

"10.00 am: I receive a call from my mom that won't let her board the flight because she is late. She sounds hassled. I asked her to request the officials to let her board and if they still don't let her board, to let it pass and that will make a booking in another flight," Bhatia said in his post.

"10.35 am: I receive a call from the airport and hear what literally swept the floor off my feet - that my mom is lying unconscious on the airport floor and that blood is oozing out from her," he added.

Bhatia also alleged that when he threatened the airline and the officers in-charge of legal action, the officer said, "Do whatever you want to do. Police cases are filed here on a daily basis but still no action is taken. Everything is managed. But if you still want to waste time running around authorities, you are free to do so."

"A Official came and stood beside me and asked, "Are you done?" I told him that he could bully me and my family at the airport, but I shall definitely take legal action. He said, "Jo karna hai karlo. Roz police case hotey hain yaha, parr kisi ko aanch nahi aati. Sab manage kiya hua hai. Baaki chaho toh time waste karlo." (Do whatever you want to do. Police cases are filed here on a daily basis but still no action is taken. Everything is managed. But if you still want to waste time running around authorities, you are free to do so). I was shocked at such a statement being made so openly! That moment it felt like there were no rules, no guidelines, no procedure, which we as lawyers live by, and that it was so easy to fearlessly bully, intimidate and ill-treat someone. I was literally living a nightmare!," the post added.

According to reports, the airline has taken up the matter for internal review and assured a thorough probe.