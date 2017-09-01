JUST IN
Jet Airways 7-day sale starts: Up to 20% discount on international travel

The seven-day special fare offer is effective from August 31 to September 6, 2017

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
A Jet Airways plane on the runway. File photo

Full-service carrier Jet Airways on Thursday announced its "Great Premiere Sale" to promote international travel.

According to the airline, the seven-day, special fare offer is effective from August 31 to September 6, 2017, with immediate travel validity.

"Under the offer, guests enjoy attractive savings of up to 20 per cent discount on the lowest prevailing return base fares," the company said in a statement.

"The offer is valid for travel only on direct flights on the airline's international network for both one-way and return journeys."
First Published: Fri, September 01 2017. 09:44 IST

