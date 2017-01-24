Jet Airways appoints M Shivakumar as financial controller

-
Naresh Goyal-promoted Jet Airways has appointed M Shivakumar, who had earlier served the airline as senior vice-president, as its financial controller.
Sources said Shivakumar is expected to assume the new position soon.
He returns to the Mumbai-based full service carrier after more than four year. He had quit the company as senior vice president of finance in July 2012 along with then company secretary Monica Chopra.
When contacted, Shivakumar did not offer any comments about his appointment.
In his capacity as company's financial controller, Shivakumar would be in-charge of budgetary control, management information system and financial reporting, among others.
He is joining back Jet Airways from Sanmar Group that has business interests in chemicals, shipping, engineering and metals.
Shiv Kumar had also served GVK-run Mumbai International Airport as well as Tata Group's Taj Hotels Resorts & Palaces.
