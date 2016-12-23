Jet Airways bans power banks in check-in baggages

Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags

Domestic carrier on Friday said that it will not permit passengers to carry from any manufacturer in check-in baggage on board all its flights.



According to the domestic carrier, the decision was taken for ensuring the safety of passengers



"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, will not permit carriage of from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check-in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags," said in a statement.