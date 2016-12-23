Company
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Can we blindly trust them? Small retailers are feeling the e-wallet pinch
Business Standard

Jet Airways bans power banks in check-in baggages

Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways
A Jet Airways flight

Domestic carrier Jet Airways on Friday said that it will not permit passengers to carry power banks from any manufacturer in  check-in baggage on board all its flights.
 
According to the domestic carrier, the decision was taken for ensuring the safety of passengers

"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check-in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags," said Jet Airways in a statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Jet Airways bans power banks in check-in baggages

Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags

Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags
Domestic carrier Jet Airways on Friday said that it will not permit passengers to carry power banks from any manufacturer in  check-in baggage on board all its flights.
 
According to the domestic carrier, the decision was taken for ensuring the safety of passengers

"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check-in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags," said Jet Airways in a statement.


 image
Business Standard
177 22

Jet Airways bans power banks in check-in baggages

Says guests may carry charging devices in their cabin bags

Domestic carrier Jet Airways on Friday said that it will not permit passengers to carry power banks from any manufacturer in  check-in baggage on board all its flights.
 
According to the domestic carrier, the decision was taken for ensuring the safety of passengers

"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check-in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags," said Jet Airways in a statement.


image
Business Standard
177 22