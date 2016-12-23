Jet Airways bans power banks in check-in baggages

-
ALSO READAffluent Gujarati family holds-up flight; forces Jet Airways to compensate passengers to deboard DGCA scanner on Jet Airways' cabin bag fee Jet Airways to unbundle fares next month Jet Airways launches wireless in-flight entertainment Government to bring rules against in-flight photography
-
"In the interest of safety and as mandated by the DGCA, Jet Airways will not permit carriage of power banks from any manufacturer to be carried in guests’ check-in baggage on board all its flights. However, guests may carry these charging devices in their cabin bags," said Jet Airways in a statement.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU