Jet Airways brings New Year travel sale on select domestic destinations

on Friday announced New Year sale with flat 10 per cent off on base fares in Economy and up to 15 per cent off on premiere fares on popular sectors across the airline’s domestic network of 44 destinations.



The eleven-day fare sale beginning December 23 until January 2 will be valid for Economy and Premiere travel on select domestic destinations of the Jet Airways’ network for one-way bookings.



During the sale, travellers can book economy tickets starting at Rs 1,001 with a travel validity that commences from January 15 onwards. The special fares will be applicable on all direct flights operated by the