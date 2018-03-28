JUST IN
The salaries of the staff member will get paid on April 3

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways defers March pay of pilots, cabin crew, engineers to April 10

Causing inconvenience to more than a thousand employees, Jet Airways has delayed salary for the month of March.

Internal communication of the airline company intimated the employees, "Due to certain circumstances beyond our control, the disbursal of March 2018 salary is postponed."

Accordingly, the payroll of the pilot, cabin crew and the engineers will be run on April 10, while the other staff member will get paid on April 3.

However, Jet Airways refused to divulge the reason behind the delay when enquired by ANI.

"Jet Airways does not comment on matters internal to the company," a spokesperson from the airline said.
First Published: Wed, March 28 2018. 10:49 IST

