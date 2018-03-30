Jet Airways Easter sale: Special fares with up to 30% discount up for grabs

Private carrier on Friday announced special fares for its four-day which commenced on Friday, offering up to 20 per cent discount for bookings in premiere and up to 10 per cent for travel in economy classes in the domestic sector.

Besides, it is also offering discount of up to 30 per cent on base fares for premiere and economy travel on select international routes during this period, the airline said in a statement.

The tickets are valid for travel on the airline's 45 city domestic network from the date of purchase till September 30, 2018 on one-way journeys, the airline said.

The special fares for international travel are applicable for both one-way as well as return journeys and can be availed for bookings on routes from India to destinations such as Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Bahrain, Doha, Dammam, Kuwait, Riyadh, Jeddah, Muscat, Kathmandu, Dhaka, Hong Kong, Singapore, Bangkok, Amsterdam, Paris, London and Toronto, it informed.