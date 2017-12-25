Jet Airways faces timing headwinds

If you are a Jet Airways frequent flyer, the chances are that you have faced a delayed flight more than once in recent months. Over the past four months, the airline has been the worst performer on punctuality in domestic routes, with on-time performance (OTP) of 54 per cent in November.

Meaning, it barely managed to operate half its flights on schedule. Its rivals, SpiceJet and IndiGo, had an OTP above 80 per cent. Why is Jet struggling so to be punctual? A combination of factors: From increase in utilisation of fleet to shortage of personnel to infrastructure ...