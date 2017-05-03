Jet Airways fires foreign pilot found guilty of assaulting an examiner

Airways has terminated the services of a foreign pilot who assaulted an examiner during a training session, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, the foreign pilot who operated a aircraft was found to have assaulted a designated examiner last month during a training session in Bengaluru.

"The service contract of the pilot has been terminated after an internal investigation found him to be guilty of assault. The thorough investigation was initiated after the trainer reported the assault incident," a source said.

Subsequently, Airways' pilots union demanded that the airline removes all foreign pilots. The pilots' union — National Aviator's Guild (NAG) — had asked its members not to operate flights with foreign pilots from May 1.

However, the later deferred its decision and is soon expected to meet the company's management over the issue.

The airline currently employs around 60 foreign pilots, while the union has more than 1,000 Indian nationals.