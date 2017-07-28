Jet Airways flight suffers bird hit during landing at Jodhpur

A Jodhpur-bound flight from here carrying 167 passengers and crew members on board suffered a prior to landing, forcing the pilot to abort the landing and instead do a go-around.



The aircraft landed safely, said.



flight 9W 412 from Mumbai to Jodhpur, suffered a during landing at Airport, the airline said in a statement."As a precautionary measure, the captain decided to abort the landing and carry out a go-around. There was 167 guests and crew on board the Boeing 737-800 flight," it said.Later, all the passengers were deplaned and transported to the terminal building.The aircraft is being inspected by the engineering staff (for any damage), the statement added.

