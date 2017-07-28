Jet Airways flight suffers bird hit during landing at Jodhpur

-
A Jodhpur-bound Jet Airways flight from here carrying 167 passengers and crew members on board suffered a bird hit prior to landing, forcing the pilot to abort the landing and instead do a go-around.
The aircraft landed safely, Jet Airways said.
Jet Airways flight 9W 412 from Mumbai to Jodhpur, suffered a bird hit during landing at Jodhpur Airport, the airline said in a statement.
"As a precautionary measure, the captain decided to abort the landing and carry out a go-around. There was 167 guests and crew on board the Boeing 737-800 flight," it said.
Later, all the passengers were deplaned and transported to the terminal building.
The aircraft is being inspected by the Jet Airways engineering staff (for any damage), the statement added.
