Jet Airways in codeshare partnership with Hong Kong Airlines

Private carrier on Thursday announced a reciprocal with Hong Kong Airlines, which will enable Indian fliers to travel seamlessly to New Zealand, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and Thailand.

As part of the pact, will place its marketing code "9W" on Hong Kong Airlines' flights operating between Hong Kong and Okinawa and Tokyo in Japan, Denpasar in Indonesia, Hanoi in Vietnam, Bangkok in Thailand and Auckland in New Zealand.

in turn, will place its marketing code "HX" on Jet Airways' flights between Hong Kong and Mumbai as well as Delhi, said in a statement.

Codesharing allows an airline to book its passengers on its partner carriers and provide seamless travel to destinations where it has no presence.

currently flies to 36 major cities across the Asia Pacific region, including Gold Coast, Auckland, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul, Bangkok, Bali and Okinawa.

Commenting on the codeshare pact, Chief Commercial Officer Jayaraj Shanmugam said that customers will now have greater choice in terms of destinations following the partnership with

"It will further strengthen the choice available for our guests, especially to our first time codeshare destinations such as Okinawa in Japan and Auckland in New Zealand," he said.

According to him, both business and leisure travel between India and the destinations covered under the pact has been growing at a compound annual growth rate of 12 per cent over the last five years.

The pact will also allow to offer its passengers a daily service connecting the key business cities of Hong Kong, Mumbai and Delhi, the airline said.

The codeshare will provide opportunities for both airlines to expand their reach and cater to guests across the region.

"We are very happy to establish the partnership with From our observation, there has been great potential in the India market as increasing travellers from India tend to transit via Hong Kong to Japan, South East Asia and even farther to Auckland," Chief Commercial Officer Li Dianchun said.

By connecting Hong Kong with Mumbai and Delhi, the new agreement enables passengers from these key cities to travel seamlessly to a bunch of destinations in Hong Kong Airlines' network, he said.

On the other hand, passengers can also access India easily for either business or leisure travel purpose, he added.