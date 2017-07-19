Jet Airways may sub-lease ATRs to TruJet

Full-service carrier Jet Airways may sub-lease out its fleet of ATR planes to regional carrier TruJet. The deal, which is taking final shape, could be announced in two months, said people aware of the development. Jet has 15 ATR 72-500s and three ATR 72-600s, which are leased from foreign lessors. The deal may see Jet leasing out the planes in a phased manner, starting with six planes in the first phase. The move may help the company earn some cash at a time the carrier is looking for funds for its fleet induction and expansion plans. The airline appointed JPMorgan to help raise ...