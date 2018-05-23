Jet Airways posts fourth-quarter loss due to higher fuel costs

JUST IN
Reuters  |  New Delhi 

Jet Airways (India) Ltd, the country's second-largest airline by market share, posted a loss in the fourth quarter due to higher fuel expenses.

The company posted a loss of Rs 10.36 billion ($151.50 million) in the three months ended March 31, compared with a profit of Rs 6.02 billion a year earlier, Jet Airways said on Wednesday. 

Revenue from operations rose about nine percent to Rs 59.25 billion, while aircraft fuel expenses surged 31 percent to Rs 20.63 billion.
Wed, May 23 2018.

