Jet Airways reports loss of Rs 10 bn in Q4; auditors flag 'going concern'

With incurring a huge fourth quarter loss of over Rs 10 billion, its auditors have said the "appropriateness of assumption of going concern" for the company depends on its ability to raise necessary funds, among other factors.

In accounting parlance, the ' assumption' means that the company will remain in for the foreseeable future without being forced to halt operations and liquidate its assets.

The posted a whopping Rs 10.36 billion net loss for the March quarter due to rise in and weaker rupee, compared to a profit of Rs 6.02 billion in the corresponding period of FY17.

The Naresh Goyal-owned full reported a quarterly loss for the first time in eleven quarters.

For financial year 2017-18, the reported a standalone net loss of Rs 7.67 billion, against a net profit of Rs 14.82 billion earlier, according to the filing.

Jet Airways' auditors said the financial statement was prepared on a basis.

"The appropriateness of assumption of is dependent upon realization of the various initiatives undertaken by the company and/or the company's ability to raise flows in future to meet its obligations, including financial support to its subsidiary companies," according to the independent auditors' report.

The auditors made these observations in reference to one of the 'notes' attached to the company's financial results wherein Jet said it has incurred losses for the last fiscal and had a negative net-worth as on March 31, 2018 "that may create uncertainties".

However, the company added various initiatives undertaken with regard to saving costs, optimising revenue management opportunities and enhancing ancillary revenues are expected to result in improved operating performance.

"Further, our continued thrust to improve operational efficiency and initiatives to raise funds are expected to result in sustainable cash flows addressing any uncertainities...," said.

Defending the preparation of financial results on a 'going concern' basis, the said it involves "realization of assets and settlement of liabilities in the normal course of including financial support to its subsidiaries".

Yesterday while announcing the results, had said the company is focused on undertaking numerous steps to create a healthier by maintaining focus on lowering costs and increasing operational reliability, among others.

Total income in the March quarter declined by 3.44 per cent to Rs 60.55 billion, against Rs 62.71 billion in the same quarter last year, as per the filing.

Fuel expenses rose by 31 per cent to Rs 20.63 billion, against Rs 12.82 billion.