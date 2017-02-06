Jet Airways to add 11 Boeing 737 planes as it looks to regain market share

plans to add 11 aircraft to arrest its falling market share.

has a fleet of 114 planes and this includes 76 Boeing 737s which it deploys on both domestic and short-haul overseas routes.

Sources said the airline will be inducting 11 aircraft on dry lease and these would be largely used to boost domestic operations. The airline expects to induct the planes by 2018 end. "These will be incremental addition to the fleet," an airline source said.

Domestic traffic has been growing 20% plus but has been unable to participate in the growth story because its fleet size has remained flat over the last two years. Most of Jet's capacity addition has come through increased fleet utilisation and its domestic market share declined from 21.4% to 17.9% in 2016. While industry-wide passengers grew 23% in Q3 FY 17, Jet's traffic grew by 1% in the same quarter.

Its net stand alone profit declined 70% to Rs 142 crore in Q3 FY 17 on a year-on-year basis on account of higher costs. Revenue growth was near flat in the same period with falling yields and increased competition.

Investors too have been raising concerns. In a note to its clients, global brokerage CLSA wrote: "Our concerns on the group's outlook are primarily on its stagnation in a fast growing industry, facing revenue pressure while having a relative cost disadvantage."

75 Max on order and deliveries will begin from 2018 onwards. However, the 75 planes on order are largely replacements for planes which it will return on lease expiry and not for incremental addition.