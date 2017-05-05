Jet Airways turns 24: Offers 24% discount on base fare just for one day

The on Thursday announced a special anniversary on base fare for travel on both domestic and international sectors as it turns 24 on Friday.

The one-day offer, of 24 per cent on base fares, is for both Economy and Premiere class passengers on all destinations on the airlines' international network, as per the airline.

Domestic passengers flying economy on selected routes will also be benefited from this offer, Jet added.





"For guests travelling domestic, an identical offer is applicable to everyone travelling economy on select sectors from the airline's extensive network of 45 domestic destinations," the company said in a statement.

"Reservations made under the offer will have a travel validity with effect from June 16, 2017." The special fares will be valid only for individual bookings for travel on the airline's direct flights from June 16.

Jet Airways, which has a fleet of 112 aircraft, operates flights to 65 domestic and international destinations, including and overseas.