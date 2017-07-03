Company
Jet Airways Vice-President Avneet Singh Bedi arrested for alleged land grab

Ghaziabad Police arrested him at 12.35 am after a case was registered at Sahibabad police station

IANS  |  Ghaziabad 

Jet Airways Vice-President Avneet Singh Bedi arrested by Sahibabad Police on charges of grabbing municipal corporation land

The Ghaziabad police early on Sunday arrested a Jet Airways official in connection with a land grabbing case.

"The arrested official has been identified as Avneesh Singh Bedi," Superintendent of Police (City) Ghaziabad Aakash Tomar said.

"Singh was arrested at 12.35 am from his Panchsheel Park residence in south Delhi," the police said.

The police action comes in the wake of a case of land grabbing registered against Singh at Sahibabad police station on June 21 by the Municipal Corporation of Ghaziabad.

A police team will question Singh sometime during the day, the officer said.

According to the police, Singh told them that he was stationed in Mumbai and headed Jet Airways' security functions.

His credentials were being verified.

