Jet Airways Vice-President Avneet Singh Bedi arrested for alleged land grab

The police early on Sunday arrested a official in connection with a case.

"The arrested official has been identified as Avneesh Singh Bedi," Superintendent of Police (City) Aakash Tomar said.

"Singh was arrested at 12.35 am from his Panchsheel Park residence in south Delhi," the police said.

The police action comes in the wake of a case of registered against Singh at Sahibabad police station on June 21 by the Municipal Corporation of

A police team will question Singh sometime during the day, the officer said.

According to the police, Singh told them that he was stationed in Mumbai and headed Jet Airways' security functions.

His credentials were being verified.