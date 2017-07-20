Jet cuts pilots' salaries, asks them to take 10 days off amid debt concerns

Airways has asked its junior pilots to take a 30 per cent salary cut or leave the organisation in a cost saving exercise.

Jet, which is facing pressure on profitability, is implementing a new work pattern for around 150 of its junior-most pilots. Under the exercise, the pilots will be offered ten days of leave and will be paid for twenty days only. This will be implemented on an interim basis from August 1, the informed its pilots.

The has around 1,700 pilots and operates a mixed fleet of Boeing, Airbus, and ATR aircraft.

"Certain developments in the market, including that of the Gulf region, as well as our continued efforts to enhance internal efficiencies, has resulted in the review of our network, fleet, and crew utilisation. Consequently, as a proactive measure, the company has made interim alignments to its crew work patterns, which will be reviewed in the future, in line with network growth," Airways said in a statement.

Under their contracts, senior Airways pilots have to work for 22 days work and get eight days off. The pilots are paid for 75 hours minimum each month and get paid extra if they exceed both the 22 days and 75-hour limit.

All 1,700 pilots were offered a pattern of 20-day work and 10-day off or 15-day work and 15-day off. However, this was optional for senior pilots and very few opted for it as it would mean a loss in salary.

The salary cut for pilots is the airline's latest measure to trim costs. The demand weakness from the Gulf region and yield pressure in the domestic market are hurting the Earlier this year, the introduced a variable pay scheme for its senior management and also imposed a freeze on salaries for its staff.

made a consolidated profit of Rs 438 crore in FY17 but this was due to non-operational items like gains from lease back of planes and from land development. The has a debt of around Rs 9,000 crore, of which, Rs 2,800 crore is related to aircraft acquisition. Around $200 million (Rs 1,300 crore) of debt is due for repayment in FY18 and the hopes to use internal accruals for the repayment. Its annual interest spending in FY17 was around Rs 850 crore.