Despite the demonetisation-led dip in sales for a couple of weeks in November, retail-focused jewellery performed decently during October-December quarter of 2016.

According to industry sources, two major trends emerged, which attracted consumers sentiment towards jewellery. First, price declined by 11 per cent to end the quarter at Rs 27,900 per 10 grams on weak sales; and second, a shift in consumer behaviour from large and heavy jewellery to light weight studded ornaments.

The shift in consumer preferences, therefore, forced like Company, a Group company which sells jewellery under brand, and Gems to focus on retail more than their bulk business.

Company posted 13 per cent increase in its net profit at Rs 255.75 crore for the quarter ended December 2016 on sales growth of 13.92 per cent. The centurion (popularly known as TBZ) reported 89 per cent jump in its October-December 2016 quarter net profit at Rs 6.14 crore.

" reported a good third quarter FY17, demonetisation notwithstanding. A strong start (40 per cent jewellery sales growth during the 30-day festive period) was brought to a halt by demonetisation in early-November, but traction improved thereafter. We remain positively-biased on Valuation, off the peak of 42 times net trading margin earnings seen in mid-2016, is no longer a major headwind. But sustainability of the demand pick-up is critical. Titan's earnings are prone to strong upgrades in times of buoyant consumer sentiments", said a report from JM Financial.

According to trade sources, jewellery sales have dipped by around 20 per cent giving thereby a boost to jewellery sales especially in organised retail. Organised jewellery retail as a whole has been witnessing a growth of almost 50 per cent owing to branded jewellery sales.

Group's jewellery brands like Nakhatra, Gili, Asmi and Sangini, contributing to around 65 per cent of the organised jewellery retail market share, has witnessed a phenomenal growth in sales throughout the year. While Nakshatra witnessed 167 per cent growth in sales, Gili, Asmi and Sangini have recorded 20 per cent, 130 per cent and 80 per cent jump in sales so far this financial year offering thereby an average growth of 48 per cent of modern jewellery retail.

Consumers' sentiment was in favour of gold, but demonetisation changed things, and sentiment favoured Consumers started looking for better alternatives due to sharp increase in price in November. Consumers sought trust, certificate of authenticity, quality, innovative new designs and value for money. The fastest growing category was the ornaments with — less than Rs 100,000 price — because their perseverance as offering high value for money.



"Also, by and large products below Rs 200,000 sell well because of know your customer (KYC) requirements above this threshold," said Mehul Choksi, Managing Director, Gems.

Ajeya Patil, an analyst with Evaluate Research, believes that plans to improve its margins through retail focus. The company has already opened 81st showroom under Shubh Jewelers brand as a part of second phase of retail expansion. "The company is also planning to launch new initiatives such as sale of Valcambi-branded coins and bars through an e-commerce platform, vending machines and duty-free shops at airports. These initiatives, which are expected to come on-board in the next 6-9 months, will further drive the company's growth," Patil said.

Echoing similar response, Shrikant Zaveri, Chairman and Managing Director, TBZ, said, "Despite operating challenges, we achieved an overall sales growth during the quarter driven by better festive demand and increased redemption from Kalpavruksha accumulation scheme. Going forward, we are optimistic of gradual rebound in discretionary demand backed by an extended wedding season. We will continue with our efforts to expand our retail presence in an asset-light manner."