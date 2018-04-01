Jewellery industry has moved from investment to adornment: CK Venkataraman

Men don’t have many things of personal nature that are high-end. So, jewellery can be made exciting for them as well, C K Venkataraman tells Ritwik Sharma. In the two decades since Tanishq has been in existence, the industry has moved from jewellery to fashion accessory.

What have been the key lessons for the company in terms of product innovation, pricing and retail? Actually, I would rephrase it. I don’t think it has moved to fashion accessory, which connotes a short-term nature to the product. The term we use is adornment. From investment to adornment, the ...