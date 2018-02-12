JUST IN
Business Standard

Jindal Stainless Q3 net profit surges 142% to Rs 1.33 bn

During the Oct-Dec quarter, total income of company rose to Rs 24.66 bn from Rs 20.07 bn in the year-ago period

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd on Monday posted a 142 per cent jump in its net profit at Rs 1.33 billion for the quarter ended December 2017. The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 0.55 billion in the year ago quarter, Jindal Stainless (Hisar) Ltd (JSL) said in a BSE filing. During the October-December quarter, total income of the company rose to Rs 24.66 billion from Rs 20.07 billion in the year-ago period. Total expenses during the second quarter were at Rs 22.77 billion as against Rs 19.26 billion during the same period a year ago, it added.

First Published: Mon, February 12 2018. 21:07 IST

