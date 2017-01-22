Jindal Stainless says sector needs help on imports

The company says rising import and higher raw material cost would put pressure on industry margins

Jindal Stainless, part of the OP Jindal Group, has had robust quarterly profits during 2016 but says rising import and higher raw material cost, especially of nickel and copper, would put pressure on industry margins. Its crude steel capacity of 1.8 million tonnes per annum (mtpa), with annual turnover of Rs 14,500 crore. The Hisar factory is one of the biggest for stainless steel in the county, with a fourth of the 3.2 mtpa national capacity. The unit is also the world’s largest producer of stainless steel strips for razor blades and India’s largest producer of coin ...

Megha Manchanda