Jio beats Idea, Airtel in Oct to top 4G download speed chart at 19.6 mbps

topped the chart by registering an average download speed of 19.6 mbps in mobile broadband in October, according to Trai data released on Friday.



While, recorded highest upload speed of 6.5 mbps (megabits per second) during the month.



The upload speed matters the most when a user wants to share video or photo through or email and download speed is required to access photo, video or any other available on internet.



The 4G download speed on network was more than double of its closest competitor which registered an average download speed of 9.3 mbps in October.



Jio's average download speed, however, fell marginally compared to the 21.9 mbps it had recorded in September.



The networks of and recorded download speed of 8.7 mbps and 8.6 mbps, respectively.



The Telecom Regulatory Authority of (TRAI) collects and computes data download speed with the help of its MySpeed application on a real-time basis.



In terms of upload speed, was followed by which recorded 5.9 mbps upload speed, with 4.3 mbps and Airtel network showed upload speed of 4 mbps.