JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

China to import $8 trn of goods in next 5 years: Foreign minister
Business Standard

Jio extends Prime membership for existing subscribers for another 12 months

New subscribers will get JioPrime membership at Rs 99 itself

BS Web Team | IANS 

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio Infocomm (Jio) said on Friday that it is going to continue its Prime membership to existing prime members at no extra cost. For new Jio users, the Jio Prime Membership will continue to be available at an annual membership fees of Rs 99.

"All Jio PRIME members who have subscribed to the exclusive membership benefits till 31st March 2018 will get another year of complimentary PRIME benefits at NO additional fee," Jio said in a statement.

To avail the benefit the existing subscribers need to express interest to get complimentary membership for the next 12 months through MyJio app.

At present, there are over 175 million Jio Prime members.

"Jio deeply values its loyal PRIME members and will continue to deliver additional benefits and superior value to these founding members," the company said.

Jio had started the loyalty program last April and its time line was to expire on March 31.

The customers who subscribe to the plan received subsidised and additional benefits. Apart from the call and data benefits, users also receive access to all the Jio apps and content.
First Published: Fri, March 30 2018. 19:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements