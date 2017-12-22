JUST IN
Jio Happy New Year plan: 1.2 GB data per day for 28 days at Rs 199

Reliance jio

Reliance Jio is launching two new plans under its Happy New Year 2018 on Friday night with higher data benefits for its subscribers, according to industry sources.

The Rs 199 plan provides free voice, unlimited data (1.2 GB high speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and subscription to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days.

While for high data users, the company is launching Rs 299 plan that will offer free voice, unlimited data (2 GB high speed 4G data per day), unlimited SMS and access to Premium Jio Apps for all Jio Prime Members for 28 days.

 

