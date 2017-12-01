Jio helped India rank first in mobile broadband ahead of US, China: Ambani

Industries Chairman Ambani on Friday said ranks first in the world in terms of mobile broadband penetration, consuming more mobile broadband data than users in the US and

"Just one year back, was ranked 150th in the world for mobile broadband. Now it is number one, after the launch of Jio," Ambani said here at the HT Leadership Summit.

"Today, Indians consume more mobile broadband data than users in USA and If data is destiny, new is well and truly ready for its new tryst with destiny," he added.

Talking about the economy, the Industries Chairman said the country can triple its growth from the current GDP of $2.5 trillion to $7 trillion in the next ten years and upgrade its rank from number six to the third largest economy in the world.

"Can we triple it (GDP) to $7 trillion in the next ten years and become the third largest economy in the world? Yes, we can," Ambani asserted.

"Thirteen years ago, when I spoke here, was a $500 billion economy. And I said in 2004, that would be a $5 trillion economy in twenty years. Today that prediction seems certain. Indeed, it will be achieved well before 2024," said Ambani.

Stressing on the point that energy and technology have been the key drivers of human progress, Ambani said to emerge as a global power, a country has to embrace new technologies.

"No country has ever emerged as a global power, without embracing new technologies wholeheartedly... and without using new-generation energy sources widely," said Ambani.

"The Fourth Industrial Revolution is now upon us. The foundation of this revolution is connectivity, computing, data and artificial intelligence," he said.