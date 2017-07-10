Jio leaks: Airtel to address data breach, prioritise customer privacy

Telecom operator today termed data breach as a "real threat" to businesses and said that the company takes its responsbility on data security and customer privacy "very seriously".



The comments come in the wake of reports yesterday that claimed that customer data, including mobile numbers and other details of users, were allegedly leaked on an independent website named magicapk.



But newcomer Jio has said the claims of the website are "unverified" and "unsubstantiated" and that it is investigating the matter. Jio has also said that its subscriber data is safe and maintained with the highest security.Asked if the recent eposide would prompt Airtel to strengthen its data security and systems, its MD and CEO (India and South Asia) Gopal Vittal said that data breach was a "real threat" globally, not only for telecom but for banks and credit card firms too."This is a real threat that we face. We do our bit...We try and do what we can to protect and make sure that our systems are secure...The thing that we value most is customer privacy, we really take that very seriously," Vittal said.Last evening, said it is investigating claims of the alleged data breach."Prima facie, the data appears to be unauthentic. We want to assure our subscribers that their data is safe and maintained with highest security. Data is only shared with authorities as per their requirement," a Jio spokesperson said.Jio further said it has "informed law enforcement agencies about the claims of the website and will follow through to ensure strict action is taken".Incidentally, the website Magicapk.Com is displaying a message "account suspended" since late Sunday night.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)