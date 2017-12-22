JUST IN
Jio may bid for RCom's India assets for Rs 18,000 cr: Report

Bharti Airtel has placed an offer of Rs 7,600 crore for the debt-ridden company's global assets, according to the report

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Jio may bid for Reliance Communications (RCom) India assets for Rs 18000 crore, while Bharti Airtel has placed an offer of Rs 7,600 crore for the debt-ridden company's global assets, according to a report.

RCom has received non-binding bids from Reliance Jio Infocomm and Bharti Airtel, said the Economic Times report quoting a source.

"The bids include Rs 10,000 crore for towers, optic fibre, network operating centre and data centres a well as Rs 8,000 crore for spectrum, including Rs 7,000 crore which are due to the government on milestones in the future (deferred spectrum)," the report says.

Meanwhile, Sunil Mittal-owned Bharti Airtel has bid for the undersea cables and enterprise business of Rcom for Rs 7,600 crore ($1.2 billion), the report says.
First Published: Fri, December 22 2017. 12:25 IST

