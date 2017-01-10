Jio network average download speed at 18 mbps in Dec: Trai

Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone network increased to 6.7 mbps in Dec

Average download speed on reached 18.16 megabit per second in December 2016 which was its highest since launch of its commercial 4G services in September, according to the data.



The monthly average mobile data speed published by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of showed that the download speed on was 5.85 mbps in November 2016 which was lower than peak speed of 7.26 mbps in September.



Among other networks, download speed on Vodafone network increased to 6.7 mbps in December from 4.9 mbps in November.



Idea network showed average download speed of 5.03 mbps, Bharti Airtel's 4.68 mbps, BSNL's 3.42 mbps, Aircel's 3 mbps and Communications's 2.6 mbps in December.



In November, download speed on Airtel network was 5.93 mbps followed by Jio at 5.85 mbps, Vodafone 4.9 mbps, Idea 4.36 mbps, BSNL 3.54 mbps, Aircel 3 mbps and RCom 2.3 mbps.



collects and computes speed of mobile data from subscribers across the country with the help of MySpeed application on real time basis.

